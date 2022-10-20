Breaking the glass ceiling: Limelight on women-led startups at Big Tech Show

October 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The session on [email protected] held last evening as part of the Big Tech Show-2022 at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza focussed on women entrepreneurs and the ways and means to involve more and more women in an inclusive workforce.

The two-day event opened yesterday morning and as part of it, a host of plenary sessions, tech talks, interaction and startup pitching were held. The mega event is an initiative of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM).

At the [email protected] session, Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar from the erstwhile royal family of Mysore and former Director of SATCOM programme of ISRO T.K. Anuradha spoke while KDEM CEO Sanjeev Gupta moderated the session.

Interacting with the panellists, Sanjeev Gupta called upon women to turn entrepreneurs by starting their own companies. “The State government has offered women various incentives, and grants to set up factories and companies. They must help India achieve the dream of turning

into a one-trillion-dollar digital economy,” he said.

Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar (fifth from left) seen with (from left) Ashwini Thammaiah (VP Global Delivery @ iSOCRATES LLC), Usha Srikanth (VP and Senior Partner, IBM Consulting), Sanjeev Gupta (CEO, KDEM), Madhu Bindignanvale (Senior Director R&D, VMware), Supriya Dhanda (Leader, Women @ Work Initiative), T. K. Anuradha (Former Director, SATCOM Programme, ISRO), Saba Karim (India Head, Academics and Govt. Vertical @ LinkedIn), Suchitra Royroth (VP Operations, Cyient DLM) and Amit Sharma (Managing Partner, Global Delivery, IBM) at Big Tech Show-2022.

Tier-II, III cities

Gupta noted that Karnataka registered over 800 new startups in the last one year after the pandemic with 35 percent of them being promoted by women entrepreneurs. “KDEM is making all efforts to facilitate startups by creating a conducive atmosphere. Going by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making India a one-trillion-dollar digital economy, this cannot come exclusively from Bengaluru or from New Delhi. This will be driven by cities like Mysuru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Davanagere and Hubballi-Dharwad. We have identified these cities to promote local talent,” he said.

Responding to the call, Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar said that they are committed to make Mysuru as the hub for cyber security and Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) community. She outlined the work being undertaken by Cyberverse Foundation and Bherunda Foundation where her husband Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar is actively involved.

She spoke on the pivotal role played by the Maharanis of the past such as Kempananjammanni, Lakshmammanni in stabilising and ensuring the prosperity of the kingdom and at the same time ensuring the health and well-being of the people. She further suggested that the change in the mindset will start from homes, from children.

In her talk, T.K. Anuradha spoke about her life in her younger days and the impact her parents had on moulding her curious mindset.

“I was always fascinated by logical and analytical thinking and my passion and determination to work at ISRO gave me an opportunity to work at ISRO,” she recalled.