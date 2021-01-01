COVID vaccine dry run in city tomorrow

January 1, 2021

DHO and team attend video-conference meet with Additional Chief Secretary

Mysore/Mysuru: Jayanagar Urban Primary Health Centre (PHC) in city, K.R. Nagar Taluk Hospital and Bilikere 24×7 PHC in Hunsur Taluk are the three healthcare facilities in Mysuru District which have been selected to conduct dry run as part of the nationwide mock drill planned by Union Health Ministry to check preparedness for mass inoculation of COVID-19 vaccine to be decided shortly.

Mysuru District has been one among five districts in Karnataka that have been selected by Union Health Ministry for tomorrow’s vaccine dry run.

Other four districts are: Bengaluru Urban (BBMP limits), Shivamogga, Kalaburagi and Belagavi. Close on the heels of selection of districts, State Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Jawaid Akhtar held a video-conferencing with Health Department officials of five districts and asked them to select three PHCs in each district with one Urban PHC.

The District officials were asked to prepare 25 staff members for each PHC for mock drill immediately and also to conduct training programme for them today at Offices of District Health Officer (DHO) in all five districts on their nature of job in tomorrow’s dry run. Accordingly, training programme for Mysuru District health staff will take place at 2.30 pm today.

Dr. T. Amarnath, District Health Officer (DHO), Mysuru and Dr. L. Ravi, District Reproductive and Child Health Officer and Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Vaccination, during video-conference meet yesterday.

Talking to Star of Mysore, Dr. L. Ravi, District Reproductive and Child Health Officer and Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Vaccination, said as many as 25 ‘mock’ vaccine beneficiaries have been selected in each Centre.

The exercise include transportation of vaccine in ice boxes, syringes, ambulances, staff at vaccination point and others. Five persons would be posted at each Centre to work as security at main entry point, waiting room, vaccination table, observation place and exit point.

This is being done as per guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry. Just like the day of polling, only one person is allowed inside the vaccination booth and everyone must wear face mask, sanitise hand and maintain social distance. Two persons will be on the vaccination desk. Another person at observation area will keep a watch on persons after vaccination, Ravi said.

He said the Health Ministry has clearly stated that all arrangements should be fool-proof and the idea of dry run was to find out any lacunae so that it could be addressed during the real vaccination drive. The services of Asha workers would also be taken not only during vaccine rehearsal but also during vaccination drive. Today’s training programme includes handling of syringe, inoculation and post-vaccination precautions. Health experts would handle training session for all those who are drawn into this mock drill. The inoculation may be held in two sessions (morning and afternoon) as they need to keep watch on people after vaccination.

As vaccine administrators will play an important role, training of trainers and those who shall administer vaccine has been taken up. An ambulance would be stationed to show readiness to shift any patient in case he /she develops allergic symptoms after the shot, Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Vaccination said.