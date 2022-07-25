Cow Adoption Scheme to be launched on July 28

July 25, 2022

To encourage public and private institutions to adopt cows in Goshalas

Bengaluru: “To encourage public and private institutions to adopt cows in Goshalas, the State Government will be launching ‘Punyakoti Dattu Yojana’, a Cow Adoption Scheme on July 28,” said Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Bhamla Chavan.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, he said that ‘Punyakoti Dattu Yojana’ will be launched in the State for the first time in the country to encourage adoption by public and private organisations for the purpose of nurturing and rearing the cattle in cow sheds to preserve the herd. “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will complete one year as the CM on July 28. Hence, the Yojana will be launched to mark this day,” he said.

“Cattles are sheltered in over 215 private goshalas across the State. 100 Government goshalas are being started gradually and in all these goshalas domestic and crossbreed cattle, needy, exhausted, old, ailing, abandoned cattle’s by the farmers, male calves and cattle seized by Court and Police custody are being sheltered,” the Minister added.

Stating that the objective of this Yojana is to motivate the public to provide more facilities to the cattle in the goshalas, Prabhu Chavan said that the Yojana also aims to conserve goshalas to strengthen it financially. “Goshalas will be run with the co-operation of the people.”

“The general public can adopt cattle under the Cattle Adoption Scheme by paying Rs. 11,000 per cattle per annum. Under the Feed a Cow Scheme, people can feed as many cows as they want for Rs. 70 per day at any of the cowsheds on special occasions (birthdays, wedding anniversaries, etc). Under the Donation Scheme for goshalas, people can make donations starting from Rs. 10 to more as per their ability to any of the goshalas to fulfill the basic needs and other expenses related to cattle rearing. The contributions can be made by visiting Punyakoti Adoption Portal,” the Minister explained.

Chavan appealed to the people, institutions and organisations to adopt the cattle in the Government and private cowsheds across the State from whichever place they are and save the cow population.