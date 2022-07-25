Installation of Dr. Sri Rajendra Swamiji statue at Gun House Circle

July 25, 2022

HC advocate seeks Pramoda Devi’s co-operation

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the Karnataka High Court, while allowing a Review Petition of the State Government on the installation of the statue of late Suttur Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji at Gun House Circle close to JSS Mahavidyapeetha, has in a recent order (dated June 10, 2022) said that a District-level Committee shall examine the proposal of the State Government on the installation of the statue, High Court Advocate from Bengaluru N.P. Amruthesh said that he has written a letter to member of erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar seeking her co-operation for the installation of the late Seer’s statue. Speaking to press persons near Gun House Circle here yesterday, Amruthesh contended that the royal family of Mysore recognised the Swamijis of Suttur Mutt as the Rajaguru Tilaka Rajarishi.

Noting that the erstwhile Mysore rulers had the highest regards towards Suttur Mutt, Amruthesh said that the Karnataka Government in its order on Mar. 3, 2017, granted permission for installation and maintenance of the statue of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji, which was challenged by two organisations through a Writ Petition (WP).

The HC, which heard the WP on Sept. 7, 2021, directed not to install the decided statue. But the Karnataka Government filed a Review Petition (RP) on Sept. 25, 2021. The HC, which heard the RP, passed an order on June 10, 2022, stating that the District-level Committee shall examine the proposal of the State Government for installation of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji at Gun House Circle, he pointed out.

Following the Court direction, Pramoda Devi has written a letter to Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, appealing him to reconsider the decision of installing the statue, while citing that there is a demand from the public for installation of the statue of a royal family member.

The advocate said that already there are statues of renowned persons like Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, Dr. Vishnuvardhan and Dr. Rajkumar around the Mysore Palace and as such, it is not justifiable to state that only the erstwhile rulers’ statue needs to be installed around the Palace. Hence, he has written to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar seeking her co-operation for the installation of the statue of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji at Gun House Circle, he said.