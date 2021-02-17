Cow slaughter ban: Role of Police crucial, says Minister

February 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan said that the punishment and fine for slaughtering cattle have been increased under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

“The role of Police in enforcing the law becomes crucial,” he said while speaking to reporters at the DC Office in city yesterday after a review meeting of his Department. “There was a law banning cow slaughter in the State. We have brought in an amendment to the already existing Act,” he said, accusing the Opposition of spreading misinformation. “We have brought in a few changes to save cattle,” he clarified.

He directed the Police and officials from the Animal Husbandry Department to initiate measures to check illegal transportation of cattle in border areas. “Farmers are happy as we are protecting the cows. Only the Congress party is having a problem on the decision taken by us,” Chauhan said.

“The responsibility of the Police has gone up with the Act. If the Animal Husbandry Department and the Police work together, illegal transportation and slaughter of the cattle in Mysuru can be stopped,” he said and directed officials to deploy one veterinary officer at each inter-State check-post to stop illegal transportation of cattle to slaughterhouses.

On what farmers were supposed to do with their aged cattle, following the ban, the Minister claimed that there are around 188 private cow shelters in the State and the Government will be funding these shelters to look after the aged cattle.

On the reports of farmers abandoning bulls in cattle fairs, he said that the Department staff should look into the matter and convince the farmers to look after the animals for at least three months until the cow shelters come up across all the districts.

Beef to Zoo

The Minister said that he has not received any representation seeking permission for the Zoos to obtain beef as procuring chicken and mutton for their carnivores in the wake of cow slaughter ban had increased their expenditure. “I have not received any communication on this. No Zoo has approached me. If they do, it will be discussed and suitable steps will be taken,” he said.

SP C.B. Ryshyanth, ADC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, DCP (Crime & Traffic) Geetha Prasanna, Assistant Commissioner Dr. N.C. Venkataraju, Animal Husbandry Department Joint Director Dr. Prasad Murthy, Deputy Director Dr. Madappa and others were present.

The Minister later visited Mysore Pinjrapole Society at the foot of Chamundi Hill and performed puja to cows. The century-old Society, which has sheltered over 5,000 rescued cattle, has a capacity to shelter a total of 10,000 cattle at a time.

Mysore Pinjrapole Society Chairman P. Umedraj Singhvi and Vice-Chairman B. Hansraj Pagariya told the Minister that the Mysore Pinjrapole Society is probably the first of its kind in India, when it was started in the 1920s. The Minister lauded the Society’s efforts in saving the lives of cattle.