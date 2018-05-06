CPI to extend support to Cong.

Mysuru” As a mark of solidarity with secular forces, the CPI has extended support to the Congress in the Assembly polls.

Announcing this at a press meet here this morning, CPI (Communist Party of India) Secretary H.R. Seshadri said that the party is contesting in -­­­ Sira in Tumakuru district and Kudligi in Ballari district and has extended support to Swaraj India Party candidate Darshan Puttannaiah in Melukote Constituency.

Pointing out that the CPI will extend support to the Congress in all Assembly segments, barring the three, Seshadri said that the party decided to support the Congress as it had done good work in the past five years and also to prevent communal forces from coming to power.

District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar was present.