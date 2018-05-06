GTD on Road Show in Chamundeshwari

Mysuru: MLA and Chamundeshwari Constituency JD(S) candidate G.T. Devegowda (GTD) campaigned through a Road Show in the Constituency on Friday covering Nagarathalli, Yedahalli, Kotehundi and nearby places. GTD was garlanded by villagers on his arrival at Nagarathalli. He went around the village in an open jeep seeking votes from the public.

Speaking on the occasion, GTD said that JD(S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy had proposed a monthly honorarium of Rs.2,000 to physically challenged and Rs.5,000 for aged people. He appealed voters to vote for JD(S).

Crackers were burst in the villages and hundreds of JD(S) activists participated in the Road Show which commenced at 7 am and went on till late in the night.

GTD was accompanied by ZP Member Beerihundi Basavanna, TP Member Sugriva and others.