KSOU faculty among two arrested for protest against Police
KSOU faculty among two arrested for protest against Police

Mysuru:  An Assistant Professor of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) is among the two persons arrested for preventing Police from discharging their duties.

The other person arrested has been identified as Naveen, an employee of an automobile showroom.

Appaji Gowda, an Assistant Professor of KSOU’s Anthropology Department, on Friday had teamed up with a group of people at Paduvarahalli Junction on Mysuru-Hunsur Road and protested against the Police, after a youth riding a two-wheeler fell down and sustained injuries at the spot where the Police were checking vehicles for documents.

The injured youth had claimed that Police intercepted his two-wheeler using a barricade, which led the accident.

Enraged by the incident, Appaji Gowda and Naveen staged a demonstration along with a group of local people.

The Police arrested Appaji Gowda and Naveen on charges of preventing them from discharging their duties.

The two were produced before a city Court yesterday, which remanded them to judicial custody, it is learnt.

May 6, 2018

