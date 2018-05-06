H&M  comes to Mysuru

Mysuru: H&M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, the international retailer, known for fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way opened doors to its first store in Mysuru at Forum Centre City on Friday. Over 320 eager shoppers and fashionistas queued up to shop the new collections.

Janne Einola, Country Manager at H&M India, along with Kapil Vig, Area Manager, Prapti Yadav, Store Manager and Anirban Mandal, Construction Project Manager, cut the red ribbon and welcomed the customers, who received goodie bags and H&M surprises.

The first fashionista in line was awarded a gift card of Rs.10,000 while the subsequent two fashionistas received a gift card of Rs.7,000 and Rs.5,000 respectively.

“This is a proud moment for us as we launch H&M’s 30th store in the country in Mysuru. The anticipation over our launch has been thrilling, and we are excited to welcome customers into our very first store,” said Janne Einola.

The new H&M store, spread over 17,000 Sq. Ft., carries a complete range of fashion and accessories for women, men, teenagers and children with new items arriving in the store daily. The store will be open from 10 am to 10 pm on all days.

For details on the brand and images, visit hm.com