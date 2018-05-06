One-stop Showroom for Men’s fashion

Mysuru: Grasim Showroom, Raj Dress Wear, located opposite Hanuman Temple, D. Devaraja Urs Road, since 1989, has now opened an exclusive men’s store in Mysuru as ‘Raj Dress Wear, Grasim’ opposite the Vice-Chancellor’s Bungalow, near Ramaswamy Circle.

This is an exclusive men’s showroom with ample parking space in the basement. The showroom details with 18 various men’s clothing brands under one roof. It comprises suiting materials of the brands Grasim, Raymond and Reid & Taylor and shirting materials of the brand Grasim.

The showroom also has ready-made suits of the brand Grasim, formal shirts and trousers, casual shirts and jeans and T-shirts of the brands Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Indian Terrain, Levi’s, Pepe Jeans, United Colors Of Benetton, U.S. Polo Assn., Killer, Pan America and Arrow and inner-wears of the brand Jockey and dhotis of the brand Ramraj. ‘Raj Dress Wear, Grasim’ also showcases designer Sherwani and Kurtas and all accessories for men.