Cracks in Varuna Canal Aqueduct drain water, spark outrage

August 11, 2025

Mysuru: Major cracks on Varuna Canal Aqueduct (D. Devaraj Urs Canal – Bridge Pillar No. 158) near Siddalingapura on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway are causing massive water loss, sparking outrage among public and farmers, as officials continue to turn a blind eye. Farmers have pointed out that while authorities have released water into canals for agricultural activities, cracks are draining away precious water, leaving insufficient supply for crops. They allege that despite repeated complaints, no official has visited the site for inspection.

Water to the Varuna Canal Aqueduct is released only once a year and farmers depend on it for their crops. Ironically, while authorities run campaigns urging the public not to waste water, they themselves have ignored a situation where thousands of litres are being lost daily.

Social activist Kadakola Kumaraswamy has urged the Irrigation Department to take immediate action to repair the Aqueduct and stop the leakage.

He has warned that if repairs are not carried out, he will launch a protest.