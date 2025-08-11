Victory parade: RCB, KSCA face PIL over Cubbon Park damage

August 11, 2025

Bengaluru: The Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) historic IPL trophy win was celebrated in grand style on the steps of Vidhana Soudha, where the State Government felicitated the players.

Thousands of fans thronged the venue, with many even climbing trees in Cubbon Park to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes. But the celebrations have now spiralled into legal trouble.

The Cubbon Park Association has alleged that the massive crowd caused extensive damage to the park’s plants, trees and meticulously maintained lawns, resulting in losses worth crores of rupees.

In the wake of the reported destruction, the Association has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Karnataka High Court, seeking full compensation from RCB and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

The Association claims that the lawns, developed at huge expense by the Horticulture Department, were trampled during the event.

According to the Association, the State Government and event organisers had been warned that RCB and KSCA would be held accountable for any damage.

The PIL is the latest setback for RCB and KSCA, who are already under fire for alleged crowd mismanagement. The controversy follows the tragic June 4 stampede near M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB’s celebrations, which claimed 11 lives.

That incident prompted an inquiry led by retired Judge Michael D. Cunha, whose report has already pointed to serious lapses in crowd control. With the Cubbon Park Association now demanding damages, both RCB and KSCA face mounting legal challenges and intensifying public pressure.