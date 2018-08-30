Crafts Bazaar at JSS Urban Haat from tomorrow

Mysuru: The Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) is organising around 300 mega marketing events across the country. As part of this, a Crafts Bazaar is being organised in city from Aug.31 to Sept.9 at JSS Mysore Urban Haat in Hebbal under the sponsorship of Ministry of Textiles, New Delhi. The Bazaar will be open for visitors from 10 am to 9 pm daily.

The main objective of this event is to provide marketing platform to the artisans from all over the country to arrange for a direct marketing linkage between the artisans and the art loving citizens. The participating crafts persons can feel the real needs and taste of the consumer and can orient the designs as per the market requirement.

The wide range of exclusive handicraft items, which are renowned worldwide for its art and crafts will be displayed by artisans under one roof showcasing their ethnic art and crafts.

More than 100 master craftspersons from all over the country will display their products at a rural ambience, and demonstrate their finest crafts work that is set to capture many hearts.

National and State awardees will present live demonstrations in craft making and display wood carving, modern art murals, Madhubani Painting, Rajasthan Miniature Paintings, dry flower, all kinds of leather items, Jute products, and other handicrafts.

The Bazaar will be inaugurated tomorrow at 4 pm by Vipul Kumar, Director, Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru. B.Ramu, Director, Department of Tourism, Bengaluru, will preside.