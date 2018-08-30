Festival fever at Samridhi

With festive season round the corner, it’s time for some shopping fun. SAMRIDHI revisits the fashion savvy Mysuru with its vibrant spirit and fashion forward styles on 1st and 2nd September at Hotel Southern Star from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm.

SAMRIDHI gives you a wide canvas to explore.

SWASTIK the silk store brings silks for every generation. SAKHI – BY CHANDRAS is giving you more reason to celebrate by launching a special edition for its royal patrons. BHANU SILKS will present its new range of exquisite sarees. MITA AKSHARA & SUSHMA will present the new age sarees.

The collection by DEZIRES is all about chic prints, exotic colours and fresh cuts. GURBANI will showcase traditional phulkari.

Breezy Indian wear by SANRACHNA, crop tops and skirts by VRINDA, Khadi collection by VIKRAM, crisp cottons by DEEPIKA are sure to indulge you. ETHNIC ELEGANCE will showcase Khadi; block printed contemporary dresses; JUGNI will launch its phulkari collection.

DESI SOUL showcases its rustic jewellery. A heady cocktail of glamorous jewellery by REKHA will surely keep you enchanted.

SIMRANS COLLECTION will showcase hair accessories. PAYAL will present fancy footwear. MANDY CREATION will showcase double layer palazzos and kurties made with pure cotton mull all in pastel shades. ARALIYA INDIA, a gift studio will showcase unique gift products.

DREAM STUDIO, ETHEREAL, KASHMIR HANDLOOMS, bonsai; terrariums, paintings, hand-crafted soaps and much more will all add to the glitz and glamour, says Geeta Patel, the Organiser.