‘Dare to Dream’ Awards presented to Emerging Businesses

Mysuru: SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) has announced the next leg of ‘Growth Matters’ initiative for emerging businesses in Mysuru through ‘Dare to Dream’ Awards, in association with Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

This platform aims to recognise organisations and leaders from Mysuru who have demonstrated exemplary success in their industries.

As part of the methodical process, nominations were received from organisations in Mysuru’s Industry cluster.

Based on the application and criteria, MCCI and SAP identified winners who were felicitated at ‘Dare to Dream’ Awards function at Hotel Grand Mercure in city recently.

The Awardees

Best Enterprising Business- Excel Soft Technologies Pvt Ltd.; Mysore Polymers & Rubber Products; Business Innovation -Think Sonic; VIVRT Motors; Emerging Company of the Year – Darshan Flexibles; Exporter of the Year -Rishi FIBC; Supreem Pharmaceuticals; Service Excellence Award – Shashwathi Plastics; Employer of the Year- Plansee India High Performance Pvt Ltd; Company of the Year- Entell Cad; Silicon Controls; Corporate Citizen Award – RiiiT; Varsha Industries; Business Person of the Year- Chaya Nanjappa, Managing Director, Nectar Fresh; Lifetime Achievement Award- B.R. Pai, VWF Industries Ltd., and Abbas Vagh, Ferro Foundries.

Speaking on the occasion, A.S. Satish, President, MCCI, said, “The ‘Dare to Dream’ Awards will help businesses in Mysuru demonstrate the amazing work that they have been doing, while offering others a chance to learn from their experiences and adopt best practices. Our association with SAP will act as a catalyst to the industries in Mysuru and fuel their growth, prosperity and competitive edge in the digital age.

Pradip Sharma, Head – Commercial Sales Business, SAP India, said “To truly succeed in this rapidly evolving economy, it is critical for SMEs to go digital.”