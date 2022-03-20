Cycle rally, painting events mark World Sparrow Day

March 20, 2022

Hundreds of bamboo and earthen bowls distributed to keep water and grains

Mysore/Mysuru: Every year, Mar. 20 (today) is observed as World Sparrow Day to raise awareness about the bird. The need for marking this day is pertinent due to the tremendous decrease in sparrow population.

A few years ago, house sparrows were commonly seen in people’s homes. As a result of rising noise pollution, the bird is now on the verge of extinction. The theme of World Sparrow Day is “I Love Sparrows.”

As part of the World Sparrow Day, many events are being organised in Mysuru, in and around Lakes and other green spaces. Apart from many painting and essay competitions, a cycle rally and free distribution of bamboo bowls were organised. The day began with a cycle rally from the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple till Kukkarahalli Lake. MLA L. Nagendra flagged off the rally.

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda and others were present. The rally was organised by Parisara Snehi Team and KMPK Trust.

Over 350 to 400 youths participated in the rally which passed through Jayachamarajendra Circle (Hardinge Circle), Dasara Exhibition, Chamaraja Double Road, Maharaja College Grounds, Krishnaraja Boulevard and Kautilya Circle to reach Kukkarahalli Lake.

Participants including children, women and senior citizens expressed concern about the conservation of the common house sparrows, which are increasingly vanishing due to urbanisation, high pollution levels, global warming and loss of ecological resources among other reasons.

They came forward to celebrate the bond that humans have had with sparrows in the past and pledged to do more for nature and protect the bird that are now on the verge of extinction. T-Shirts and certificates were distributed to all participants. KMPK Trust President Vikram Iyengar, Parisara Snehi Team President Lohit, Congress leader Naveen Kumar and others were present.

Bamboo and earthen bowls distributed

A programme was organised at the Karanji Lake where innovative bamboo bowls and earthen bowls were distributed to the NG0s, philanthropy groups and individuals to help birds quench their thirst in the scorching heat. The event was organised by People for Animals (PFA) and city-based Jeev Daya Jain Charity (JDJC).

Deputy Conservator of Forests, MM Hills Wildlife Division V. Yedukondalu and Sumanthilaji Pagariya, Chairperson of Mysore Pinjrapole Society were the guests. Activists of JDJC and PFA distributed hundreds of earthen and bamboo bird houses, bamboo bird feeders and earthen water bowls to the public.

In his address, Yedukondalu discussed how due to our materialistic life we forget nature, adding that in our childhood we used to wake up by melodious chirping of sparrows, but these things were memories now.

Discussing the ways we can save sparrows, he said, “Befriend them. Keep a bowl of water and some grains for sparrows to feed on. Plant trees in and around your homes to create shelters for them or keep bird feeders outside your house. Do not use chemical insecticides and pesticides in your garden as it is harmful.”

The participants felt that the only way to bring the sparrow back is by people’s participation to do their bit to create a harmonious space for the house sparrow to coexist with human beings. Advisory Board Member of PFA Kokila R. Jain, PFA Managing Trustee Savitha Nagabhushan and others were present.

To create awareness and sensitise the residents of Kurubarahalli and Siddhartha Layout, PFA will campaign for sparrows today at 4 pm at MRC Eye Hospital in Siddhartha Layout.