Cycling solo to save Govt. Schools, Colleges

January 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: While the State Government has scrapped its own student-friendly bicycle scheme to Government school children as an incentive for them to reach their far away schools, here is a youth who is cycling across the length and breadth of the country to create awareness on the need of saving Government Schools and Colleges.

The lone cyclist feels that the Government budgetary allocation to its institutions is meagre and in the due course, these Government institutions will cease to exist depriving poor children of education.

The cyclist, Sudarshan of Hanumanahalli in Chitradurga, was in city on Sunday as part of his solo ride. He started his rally over five months ago and has covered Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Reaching Mangaluru, Sudarshan arrived at Mysuru covering over 6,000 kilometres. He was received in Mysuru by social activists Prema Bodhi and Dhanush.

Speaking to reporters about his mission, the youth said that as years pass by, the condition of Government Schools and Colleges has only deteriorated thanks to the onslaught of private schools and as if to rub salt on the wounds, the Government releases paltry sums for education.

He alleged that the Government was intentionally neglecting its colleges and schools, making people voluntarily admit their children to private institutions. He claimed that only Government Schools can provide social justice and also ensure that a strong foundation is laid among students in nation building.

Sudarshan said that as per the statistics released by the State Government, teachers and lecturer posts in over 41,000 colleges are lying vacant and these posts are not filled as the Government is under pressure by private institutions. He called for higher budgetary allocation to Government Schools.