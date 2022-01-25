Vedike stages protest for repair of roads after youth dies in accident

January 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Residents, led by Mysuru Pragnavantha Vedike, following the death of a youth in a road accident on Jan. 23 night, opposite Rama Mandira on Kantharaj Urs Road, staged a protest, demanding the authorities concerned to take up road repair works.

The residents, who assembled at the accident spot, held the bad condition of the road responsible for the youth’s death.

They alleged that most of the city roads were in bad condition and motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, were finding it difficult to move on these so-called roads. But still, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has turned a blind eye and has forgotten its responsibilities, the protesters said.

Pointing out that most of the city roads have not been asphalted since about two-three years, which was leading to frequent accidents, the protesters said that the MCC has also not maintained main roads which witness heavy vehicular traffic.

The protesters urged the authorities concerned to release grants meant to fill up potholes in city and take up the works at the earliest. They also demanded the MCC to provide compensation to the youth, who had died in the road accident.

Sri Krishnarajendra Co-operative Bank Ltd.Vice-President D. Basavaraju (Basappa), leaders Vikram Iyengar, G. Raghavendra, Vinay Kanagal, S.N. Rajesh, Chethan, Kantharaju, Srikanth Kashyap and others were present.