Dams at Kattemalalavadi, Hanagodu in Hunsur full

Mysuru: The Kattemalalavadi Dam in Hunsur taluk built across River Lakshmanatheertha that flows from Kodagu is overflowing and it has become a picnic spot now, thanks to the increase in the water flow.

Heavy rains in South Kodagu like Ponnampet, Kutta, Nagarahole, Balele, Nittor and surrounding areas have increased the water flow. Usually, the Kattemalalavadi Dam gets filled up in the first week of June as monsoon picks up pace in Kodagu. This year, however, the dam has been filled to the brim in the second week of July.

Till now, waste water and sewage from Hunsur was flowing in the river at Kattemalalavadi and thanks to increased water flow, the sewage water is getting cleaned and froth-filled fresh water is flowing in the dam, attracting visitors. The Kattemalalavadi Dam irrigates over 25,000 acres of land in villages of Hunsur taluk including Keresodlu, Agrahara and Undavadi.

Along with Kattemalalavadi Dam, Hanagodu Dam is also full following heavy rains and is a spectacular sight for visitors. Hanagodu Dam is about 14 kms from Hunsur. River Lakshmanatheertha is a tributary of River Cauvery and it originates in the Brahmagiri Hills and later joins Cauvery at KRS Dam in Mandya district. Hundreds of villagers from Hunsur and surrounding areas are visiting the Dam to see the water flowing.

