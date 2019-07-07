Ugly face of Chamundi Vihar Stadium

Where is the crores of rupees spent on the upkeep going?

By R. Raghu Former Chairman, Karnataka Exhibition Authority

The Chamundi Vihar Stadium built during the National Games in 1998 and later meant for the youth to develop interest in sports by utilising the facilities to become good sportsperson, is now in a sorry mess.

The stadium has a free access and anyone can come from any side and play as long as they want. It looks there is no responsible person holding fort here.

The Government has spent crores of rupees and laid a synthetic track. The youth place big stone slabs vertically as wickets and play cricket on the track. Not only has this resulted in the damage to the track but even the athletes are being deprived of a good track.

The tennis courts and other playing tracks have become garbage dumping yards. There is weeds and wild growth in the Stadium where snakes, scorpions and other insects abound.

To prevent the two-wheelers from entering the Stadium, along with the barricades, iron chains, bamboo and wooden logs have been haphazardly placed at the entry points. This has disfigured the entry points. The compound has collapsed but the iron grill has been placed in an ugly fashion near the main gate further spoiling the beauty of the place.

In spite of all the impediments placed, the security has not bothered to keep guard. Even though there is water tank filter for the sportspersons, it is leaking and lying unattended. Instead of glasses, dirty plastic bottles have been tied to fill and drink water. This shows the utter neglect of the sports authorities towards the health of the sportspersons.

The hostel for the sportspersons is also in a pitiable condition. The window glass panes are broken and plastic water tanks are broken and hanging. It is filled with dry sticks, dirty water and stinking. The daily walkers are cursing the authorities for their sheer neglect of the place.

The doors of the indoor stadium are broke and the glass windows lie shattered after pelting of stones. The authorities have not come forward to repair the doors and windows nor taken action against the miscreants.

More than the indoor games, the facility is being used for weddings, exhibitions and other functions. In spite of earning the rent, the same is not being utilised for its upkeep.

Illegal activities: As the evening descends, the whole place turns into a den of illegal activities. Liquor bottles and cigarettes are strewn around and other immoral activities go on here. There are just one or two security guards to monitor the vast area and they remain indifferent. However, the security expenses is quite high but one does not know how the money is squandered as lakhs of rupees bill is presented every month.

Complete failure: For the development of sports, the government sanctions crores of rupees to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports. But there are allegations that the Assistant Director of the Department has completely failed to utilise the grants and maintain the Stadium.

Mysuru is famous for many grand heritage structures. But the unkempt Chamundi Vihar Stadium is a blot on the rich heritage of the city.

The only way out is to appoint committed officers who are interested in sports and its development. There should be a Committee formed which should include sportspersons who have served in the Railways and other Government offices who have a vision and utilise their expertise and service.

If a Maintenance Committee is formed with Deputy Commissioner himself chairing it and they meet at least twice a year, then it is possible to bring back the glory of Chamundi Vihar Stadium where once again national and international level athletes and sportspersons can blossom and bring glory to the city and the sports they represent.

