Dasara 2018 schedule announced

Mysuru: With Dasara festivities set to begin from Oct.10, District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has announced Dasara events.

Briefing press persons after holding a preparatory meeting at the DC’s Office here this morning, GTD said that as part of Dasara, the District Administration will host a two-day Kite Festival at Lalitha Mahal Helipad on Sept.28 and 29. Professional kite flyers from across the country including Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Surat are expected to take part in the event.

Pointing out that Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) will flag off the Dasara Vintage Car Rally at Bengaluru on Sept.30, the Minister said that the rally will be received in Mysuru on Oct.1.

Continuing, the Minister said ‘Dasara Yuva Sambhrama’ will take place at Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri from Sept.30 to Oct. 6, while ‘Yuva Dasara’ will be held from Oct.11 to 17 at Maharaja’s College Ground. A host of Dasara cultural programmes will take place in Palace premises from Oct.10 to 17. On Oct. 14, a Cultural procession will be taken out from the Palace to Bannimantap on Jumboo Savari route.

The grand Dasara procession (Jumboo Savari), marking the end of Navaratri celebrations, will take place in the afternoon of Oct.19, following which Torchlight Parade will be held at Bannimantap Ground the same evening, he said.

Stating that he will be meeting Pramoda Devi Wadiyar at the Palace this afternoon as a courtesy visit ahead of Dasara, G.T. Devegowda, replying to a question on the ongoing Dasara works, said that all works related to Dasara festivities will be completed well ahead of the commencement of the 10-day fest.

Earlier, the Minister released posters on Dasara Gravel Fest and Kite Festival.