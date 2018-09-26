Stone Crusher Owners’ Association claims there is no threat to KRS

Mysuru: The Stone Crusher Owners and Quarry Owners Association, Pandavapura in Mandya District, has clarified that their mining activities in Baby Betta and surrounding areas are not a threat to Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam.

In a press release, President of Association K. Krishna, Treasurer A.S. Ramesh and Secretary C. Shivakumar have said that the recent reports that the mining activities were damaging the KRS Dam were not true. The Association has said that the quarries operate within permissible limits of vibrations around the stone quarrying while extracting stones through the process of blasting.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Shivakumar said that the recorded ground vibration is as low as 1mm per second beyond a distance of 600 metres from the quarry. The vibrations are well within the permissible limits and the KRS Dam is located about 8 kilometres from the quarries and is safe with respect to the blasting practices at the quarries, they said.

The Association has claimed that it has scientific evidence and reports from reputed geologists and rock engineers that point out that the Dam has no threat from blasting at quarries.