Claiming Court stay, use of land near Lalitha Mahal Palace for Dasara events is objected

Mysuru: Even as the countdown for Dasara festivities has begun, a woman claiming to be the owner of land adjacent to Lalitha Mahal in city, has opposed the move of the District Authorities to organise Dasara programmes on this vacant land and has even erected a notice board at the plot (see pic).

One S. Meenakshi, who claims to be the owner of the land, has maintained that 5 acres of land in ‘A’ Block and 2 acres of land in ‘C’ block (totalling 7 acres) coming under Kurubarahalli Sy. No. 4 belongs to her.

Earlier, GPA holder K. Manu, on Sept. 14, had submitted a memorandum to DC Abhiram G. Sankar appealing him not to allow use of the said land for Dasara events.

“As part of Dasara festivities, the Tourism Department, in association with Pavan Hans Limited, has planned to organise helicopter jolly rides from this land. The Department is also planning to hold a moto cross race / rally at the land adjacent to this which also belongs to their (Meenakshi) family. The Automotive Sports Club of Mysuru, which has publicised organising the rally on a permanent basis, is planning to construct permanent structures at the land. But the then DC in 2015 had passed an order declaring a total of 1,563 acres of 31 guntas of land coming under Kurubarahalli Sy. No. 4 as ‘B-Kharab’ land. Later, her family moved the High Court, which granted a stay to the DC’s order on July 6, 2015. As such, it is not correct to use the said land for Government programmes. As the said land comes under the purview of the High Court stay order, the Government must not organise any Dasara events on this land. Also, other Government and private organisations too should not be allowed to use this land for any programmes,” said the memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner by GPA holder Manu on behalf of Meenakshi’s family.

This issue has come to the fore at a time when property owners in Siddarthanagar coming under Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 and property owners in K.C. Nagar, J.C. Nagar, Alanahalli and Income Tax Layouts coming under Alanahalli Survey No. 41 are an aggrieved lot as they cannot do any transactions in respect of their plots as MUDA and MCC have stopped issuing land records, khata transfer, building plans, CR etc., after the May 2015 DC order which said that land coming under Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 and Alanahalli Survey No. 41 was ‘B-Kharab’ land (Government land). When such is the situation, the aggrieved property owners of these MUDA developed layouts have begun to question on how the Government can use a private land (which has been granted a stay by the High Court as being declared as ‘B-Kharab’ land) for its events.