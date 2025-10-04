Dasara-2025: 6 lakh visit Chamundi Hill Temple

October 4, 2025

Over 2 lakh tourists visit N’gud Temple

2.50 lakh people throng KRS Dam

1.56 lakh visitors flock Mysuru Zoo

Mysuru: The cultural capital of the State, Mysuru, saw a huge influx of tourists and visitors during the just concluded 11-day Dasara festivities, with the city illuminated like never before for the grand spectacle.

Nearly 6 lakh devotees visited the famed Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill during Dasara from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2, recording an average of over 50,000 devotees per day.

On Oct. 2, Vijayadashami Day alone, more than 75,000 devotees visited the Hill Temple and the Police had a tough time in controlling the swarm of devotees on the special day.

The Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple in Nanjangud, popularly known as ‘Daskhina Kashi’ and located about 26 kms southwards of Mysuru, also witnessed a huge rush of devotees, with the temple recording 20,000 devotees on an average every day from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2.

Another world famous tourist spot close to Mysuru — the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) Dam, Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district — also witnessed a high number of tourists during 11-day Dasara from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2.

The ‘Cauvery Aarti’ that was performed from Sept.26 to 30 for the first time ever in South India at KRS Dam on the lines of ‘Ganga Aarti’ in Varanasi, UP, was an added attraction, with tourists, from all over the country flocking the Dam to have a glimpse of this special ritual, with the Dam full to the brim in June itself, which has happened for the first time in over eight decades, the last occasion being in June,1941.

The KRS Dam and Brindavan Gardens recorded over 2.50 lakh footfalls over the 11 days, including ‘Cauvery Aarti’ days.

With the conduct of ‘Cauvery Aarti’ for the first time ever, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), which maintains and manages the KRS Dam, had allowed free entry for visitors for 5 days from Sept.26 to 30 and also on Oct.1 and 2, marking Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami. Due to the free entry, the CNNL is said to have lost gate collection and other revenues, totalling Rs. 3 crore.

The State Government has spent Rs. 5 crore for ‘Cauvery Aarti’ with most of the money used for illumination, seating arrangements, stage erection and providing other necessary infrastructure for the event.

This apart, other popular tourist spots around the city such as Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Sriranganathaswamy Temple, Daria Doulat, Tipu Fort, Ganjam Nimishamba Temple in Srirangapatna taluk, Somanathapura and Talakad in T. Narasipur taluk, the vast Kerethonnur Lake and Melukote Temple in Pandavapura taluk, too saw a higher number of tourist footfalls during Dasara this year as compared to the past few years.