Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Whine’ Tour Threatening Indian Sovereignty ?

October 4, 2025

Rahul Gandhi is back at it again. He is on a “Whine” tour. Touring South America whining that “Indian democracy in danger.” Ironic, coming from the prince of India’s political monarchy and a party that has no internal democracy!

For the Congress, democracy is apparently safe only when they rule India. The moment someone else wins, democracy is “under threat.”

Rahul Gandhi is desperate and desperation makes people do strange things. Having failed to be taken seriously at home, he’s now seeking validation abroad.

His latest foreign “whine” tour is through South America. He will visit Colombia, Brazil, Peru and Chile, all governed by Left-of-Centre regimes. Perhaps he hopes the Latin Left will adopt him as the Indian Che Guevara!

Rahul Gandhi has never been accepted as a serious leader in India. So now, he’s peddling the “India in danger” narrative globally, perhaps hoping the international Left will crown him as saviour of India’s democracy.

But they will not. Because his speeches, often bizarre and intellectually barren, lack depth, logic or even basic coherence.

His latest gem in Colombia, using an analogy about a “3,000 kg car engine and a 100 cc bike engine” to convey decentralisation of power left everyone bewildered.

When analogies crash like that you know it’s a 50cc Luna with a loud silencer trying to pass off as a 350 cc Royal Enfield — all sound, no power. No one buys such a bike… unless you’re a Congressman, of course.

But the bigger issue isn’t Rahul’s desperation, it’s Congress’ chronic addiction to foreign validation. Every time they’re rejected at the ballot, they go crying to foreign capitals.

Do they not have even an ounce of national pride?

Cuban poet José Martí once said, “Our wine may be bitter, but it’s our wine.” Meaning: Our system may have flaws, but it’s ours to fix.

India’s democracy may not be perfect, but it’s still ours, it has been built, defended and improved upon by us, Indians, for 75 years. Why should we seek certificates from London, Berlin, Boston or Bogota?

This Rahul’s foreign “whine” tour belittles us as a nation and emboldens the west. Remember when Rahul Gandhi was briefly disqualified from the Parliament? Within days, Germany issued a statement expressing “concern” for India’s democracy.

The reason Germany felt entitled to comment on India’s internal affairs is because of Rahul Gandhi’s endless whining abroad has made India look like a banana republic in need of Western supervision.

Congress has a long history of mistaking foreign attention for validation and has not learnt its lesson. Nehru internationalised Kashmir by running to the UN and we’ve been paying for that ever since.

Clearly, Rahul has inherited family habit of seeking foreign approval. In 2009, Rahul took Britain’s David Miliband on a “poverty tourism” visit to Amethi and called that “the real India.”

If that’s true, then poverty is Congress’ most successful legacy. After all, Congress ruled Amethi for the longest time.

In 2021, during a chat with a US diplomat, he wondered why America was “silent” about India’s internal politics. Any educated Indian will tell you, because it’s none of their business.

Rahul Gandhi inviting the US to participate in our politics shows he does not understand what sovereignty means !

Again, after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, instead of talking to his party workers in India, he ran off to England to talk about “India’s democratic collapse.” Meanwhile, Congress was collapsing in the North-East.

When faced with domestic failure, Rahul’s instinct is to flee abroad and give a speech about how India’s democracy is in trouble. It’s like blaming the mirror when your reflection isn’t flattering.

Criticising one’s government is a democratic right. But carrying those complaints abroad to Western academics and foreign politicians is not dissent, it is self-denigration.

Criticising your own government is healthy. Running to foreign Universities to do it is servile.

Rahul’s endless global whining doesn’t show moral courage, it shows a colonial hangover.

Rahul and Congress must understand, the future of Congress won’t be decided in the halls of Western Universities but in the voting booths of India.

Rahul Gandhi needs to understand one simple truth: you can’t outsource credibility. You have to earn it, here, among your own people. And how do you do it? By serving your brown brothers and sisters instead of running to your white masters.

The question we now have to ask is: Has Rahul Gandhi’s and Congress party’s obsession to seek foreign validation and intervention now become the real threat to our Democracy and Sovereignty? The answer is inching towards a ‘Yes.’

P.S.: Be warned Congress: If Rahul Gandhi is trying to trigger an “Indian Spring” by cozying up to the world’s “Left extremists,” that’s not defending democracy; that’s flirting with anarchy.

Congress leaders would do well to tread carefully. Rahul’s great grandfather gave up a piece of our nation, his grandmother suspended democracy in our nation, the grandson’s whine tours might destroy the sovereignty of our nation.

You have committed two blunders… don’t commit a third.

