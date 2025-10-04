Dasara-2025: Mysuru Zoo earns Rs. 1.91 crore
October 4, 2025

Mysuru: Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) recorded a dramatic surge in Vijayadashami visitation in 2025, despite a dip in overall Dasara footfall compared to the previous year.

Over the 11-day festive period (Sept. 22 to Oct. 2) in 2025, the Zoo welcomed 1.56 lakh visitors and generated Rs. 1.91 crore (Rs. 191.37 lakh) in gate collection revenue.

Ayudha Puja Day on Oct. 1 drew 27,033 visitors, generating a revenue of Rs. 33.21 lakh while Vijayadashami Day on Oct. 2  saw 27,272 visitors, yielding Rs. 34.07 lakh.

Dasara-2024 marked the Zoo’s highest overall footfall in recent years, with 1.65 lakh visitors and gate collection of  Rs. 1.71 crore (Rs. 171.29 lakh). Ayudha Puja Day attracted 21,996 visitors and Rs. 23.07 lakh, while Vijayadashami Day drew 34,659 visitors, generating Rs. 35.54 lakh, the second highest single-day revenue in five years.

In 2023 also, the Zoo recorded 1.65 lakh visitors, with revenues touching Rs. 1.67 crore (Rs. 167.10 lakh). The highest single-day footfall came on Ayudha Puja Day with 28,287 visitors, followed by 23,890 on Vijayadashami Day. The revenues stood at Rs. 28.23 lakh and Rs. 24.58 lakh respectively on these days.

The year 2022, marked a major leap from the count of 2021 with 1.55 lakh visitors in total, contributing Rs. 1.53 crore (Rs. 153.51 lakh) in gate collection revenue. Ayudha Puja Day drew 22,909 visitors, while Vijayadashami Day saw 36,013, bringing in Rs. 23.05 lakh and Rs. 35.83 lakh, the highest single day collection in the last five years.

In 2021, amidst COVID-19 and its different variants and waves scare, Mysuru Zoo saw 75,000 visitors during the 10-day Dasara, generating Rs. 77.63 lakh. On Ayudha Puja Day, 9,033 people visited, while Vijayadashami Day attracted 27,093 visitors, yielding revenues of Rs. 9.29 lakh and Rs. 26.67 lakh respectively.

