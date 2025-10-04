Zoo Director shares inspiring journey with IAS, KAS aspirants

October 4, 2025

Mysuru: Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) Executive Director P. Anusha shared how forest-related stories penned by the eminent writer and novelist late Poornachandra Tejaswi inspired her to pursue a career in Forest Services.

She was interacting with students at Jnanabuthi Institute, coaching aspirants for IAS and KAS exams, in a programme organised at the Government High School and PU College, Lakshmipuram, in the city recently.

Recalling her journey, Anusha said, “Most students who study PCMB in PUC opt for Medical or Engineering courses. My father wanted me to pursue a B.Sc in Agriculture, but I was drawn to the forest stories authored by Poornachandra Tejaswi. I finally decided to become a Forest Officer and chose B.Sc in Forestry, which invited the wrath of family and friends.”

“Some even dismissed my choice, particularly because I am a woman, as a waste of four years. I remained unperturbed, followed my inner calling, and became a Forest Officer. Today, I efficiently handle the Zoo, proving that women can discharge their duties on par with men, irrespective of the field,” she noted.

Advising the students, she added, “We are responsible for our own future, and hence we should be careful while charting the path ahead. Success comes through faith, determination and perseverance. While there may be several career choices, it is best to select those aligned with our interests to achieve recognition, success and contentment in professional life.”

She urged aspirants to focus on subject-related study materials, prepare questions, practice answering them, participate in mock interviews and use flowcharts and graphics to memorise key points. She emphasised that study and writing must go hand in hand, and students should strive to understand the content deeply rather than relying solely on notes, which sharpens their ability to face exams successfully.

The programme was attended by University of Mysore’s Emeritus Prof. H.M. Rajashekar, Jainahalli Satyanarayana Gowda, Prof. K.P. Ganesh, Secretary H. Balakrishna, Dr. S.B.M. Prasanna, K.Y. Nagendra and Prof. C.K. Kiran Koushik.