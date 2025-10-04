Dasara procession: Prizes declared for art troupes

October 4, 2025

Mysuru: The District Administration has announced prizes for the best art troupes that took in the Dasara procession (Jumboo Savari) in city on Oct.2.

The list of prize winners, according to a release issued by Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, who is also the Dasara Deputy Special Officer, is as follows:

Hulivesha – Ishta Mahalingeshwara Hulivesha Troupe of Padubailur in Udupi district, led by Nagaraj Aithal, bagged the first prize of Rs. 15,000.

Goravara Kunita – Sri Bhakta Kanakadasa Goravara Kunita Kala Sangha of Kurubara Beedi, Ramasamudra in Chamarajanagar district, led by R.M. Shivamallu and Sri Sarapani Mylara Lingeshwara Goravara Troupe, Kuvempunagar Second Stage, Mysuru, led by Channamalegowda, won the second prize of Rs. 5,000 each.

Lambani Dance – Parvathi Mallappa Sangolage of Madhavanagar, Bidar district and Kamalibai of Gandhinagar Tanda in Yadgir taluk and district, bagged the third prize of Rs. 2,500 each.