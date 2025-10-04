TJS George dies at 97

October 4, 2025

Last rites of doyen journalist-author in Bengaluru tomorrow with State Honours

Bengaluru: Legendary journalist and author, Thayil Jacob Sunny George, popularly known as TJS George, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru yesterday. He was 97.

The mortal remains of George has been kept at his Vasanthnagar Apartment for the family members, relatives and a large number of well-wishers to pay their last respects. Last rites will be held at Hebbal crematorium here tomorrow (Oct. 5) with State Honours. His wife Ammu George had predeceased him.

TJS George is survived by his son Jeet Thayil and daughter Sheeba Thayil.

George, who was suffering from age-related ailments, had recently undergone renal surgery at a hospital here.

Born on May 7, 1928 to Magistrate Thayil Thomas Jacob and Chachiamma Jacob couple in Kerala, George was a Graduate in English from Madras Christian College. He began his career as a journalist in ‘The Free Press Journal’ in Mumbai in the year 1950. He later worked in ‘The Searchlight’, ‘International Press Institute’ and ‘The Far Eastern Economic,’ before becoming the Founder-Editor of ‘Asia Week,’ a weekly magazine published from Hong Kong.

As a journalist…: During his stint in ‘The Searchlight’, George became the first editor in India to face the charges of sedition. When George was arrested for his sharp remarks in his column against the then Bihar CM K.B. Sahay, Union Defence Minister V.K. Krishna Menon, had rushed to Patna, to defend George.

In ‘Asia Week’ too, he had to face the wrath of many in South East Asia region for his sharp criticism in his columns.

As an Editorial Advisor of The New Indian Express, George, through his columns raised his voice against social injustice, corruption and several other issues, plaguing the society. His column ‘Point of View’ went on to print for 25 years, before it was called a day, with the last article titled ‘Now Is The Time To Say Goodbye’ published on June 12, 2022.

George was a recipient of Padma Bhushan Award conferred in recognition of his contributions to the field of literature and education, in the year 2011.

Condolences pour in

Following his death, CM Siddaramaiah, posted a condolence message on his ‘X’ handle, followed by Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, Haveri MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai and a host of other dignitaries.

AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, also a native of George’s home State Kerala, paid his last respects to the mortal remains of the latter, at a private hospital yesterday.