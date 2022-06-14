TJS George bids goodbye to his weekly column ‘Point of View’

June 14, 2022

Veteran journalist and Padma Bhushan awardee TJS George has bid goodbye to his popular weekly column ‘Point of View’ that was being published in The New Sunday Express for 25 long years since 1997 and his last column titled “Now is the time to say goodbye” was published on June 12, 2022.

Most of his articles were being reproduced in Star of Mysore eveninger too on Tuesdays since 2008 as he had many ardent readers in Mysuru city. Star of Mysore wishes more fruitful and happier days for the Doyen of Journalism.

While the readers in India and abroad will surely miss his regular column, we eagerly look forward to his scholarly write-ups in future too as TJS says in conclusion of his last article: “I must of course keep writing, but not according to a fixed schedule — fixed days and fixed spaces.”