Candidates express confidence of winning

June 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the voting for the Legislative Council polls from South Graduates Constituency ended yesterday at 5 pm, candidates of major political parties have expressed confidence of their win.

According to BJP candidate M.V. Ravishankar, the high turnout will help him emerge victorious. Expressing confidence that he will win with the count of first preferential votes itself, Ravishankar said that the educated voters are aware of the programmes and policies of Prime Minister Modi and the achievements of the State Government. Asserting that he saw a wave in favour of the BJP in the run-up to the polls, he said that all party workers, leaders, elected representatives and office-bearers have worked over time to ensure his victory.

JD(S) candidate H.K. Ramu said that the achievements of H.D. Kumaraswamy-led Government and his (Ramu) work as the President of State Government Employees Association will help sail through in the polls. Maintaining that he had contacted every voter, he claimed that the polling in Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts were favourable for him. “I am pretty confident that I will win in the count of first preferential votes,” he added.

Congress candidate Madhu G. Madegowda said that Mysuru and Mandya districts have recorded a high percentage of polling as compared to previous elections and the Congress has an edge over others in this poll. Arguing that the chain of educational institutions run by him in Mandya district and the canvassing that he undertook almost a year ahead of the polls will help him largely, Madhu said that he sees a wave in favour of the Congress as the educated voters are upset with the failures of the Central and State Governments.

Prasanna N. Gowda, who is backed by KRRS, DSS, AAP and a host of other like-minded organisations, said that he had taken this election very seriously and had campaigned vastly months before the elections were announced.

Asserting that he had contacted more than 90,000 voters seeking their votes, he said he believes that the educated voters have supported him. Noting that members of various associations and organisations worked day and night for him, he expressed confidence that there will be a positive outcome for him when the counting will be taken up on June 15.