Installation of new Bishop of Mysore on Oct. 7

October 4, 2025

Mysuru: The installation of the new Bishop of Mysore, Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao, presently the Bishop of Shimoga Diocese, will take place on Oct. 7 at 4.30 pm at St. Joseph’s Cathedral (St. Philomena’s Shrine), Ashoka Road, Mysuru.

Announcing this at a press meet at Bishop House on Nelson Mandela Road, Bannimantap in city this morning, Archbishop Emeritus Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras, the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Mysore, said that Most Rev. Dr. Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore, will grace the occasion. Most Rev. Dr. Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal, will preside.

The present Diocese of Mysore comprises the four civil districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar. It has over 1.2 lakh Catholic population in 90 parishes, 128 priests, several religious men and women serving in the Diocese. Presently the diocese is shepherded by Archbishop Emeritus, Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese. The Diocese of Mysore continues to render its service to the humanity in spiritual, educational, healthcare and social dimensions throughout the 4 civil districts of Karnataka.

The Bishop, as the successor of the apostles, is entrusted with the threefold mission of teaching, sanctifying and governing. He is also a fatherly figure, a moral guide and a servant leader who works for harmony, peace and justice for all. His role is not confined to Catholics alone but extends to society at large, for he represents the Church’s commitment to building a community of love, solidarity and hope.

Rev. Fr. Edward Saldanha, the Secretary, Mysore Diocesan Educational Society, Mysuru; Rev. Msgr. Alfred John Mendonca, the Vicar General of the Diocese of Mysore; Fr. Sebastian Alexander, the Financial Administrator of the Diocese of Mysore and Michael Noronha, the Member of the Finance Committee of the Diocese of Mysore, were present at the press meet.