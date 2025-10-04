Cauvery Aarti to be performed thrice a week: Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar

October 4, 2025

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that Cauvery Aarti will be performed thrice a week at KRS Dam on the lines of Ganga Aarti in Varanasi.

He was speaking at the function organised for felicitating the team of 55 vedic scholars and priests who performed Cauvery Aarti in KRS Dam, at his official residence on Kumara Park Road here yesterday.

Pointing out that the Cauvery Aarti that was conducted during Mysuru Dasara from Sept. 26 to 30 at KRS Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, was the first of its kind in Southern India,

Shivakumar said that in the future, the Cauvery Aarti will be performed thrice a week during weekends — Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Highlighting the benefits of the Cauvery Aarti ritual, he said that this will also help the priests and in creation of jobs locally.

Stating that a Mantapa will be built on the model of a stadium at the Cauvery Aarti site in KRS Dam, he said that necessary infrastructure will also be built for attracting a higher number of tourists from across the country and abroad.

The Government has plans to make Cauvery Aarti as one of the topmost tourist attractions in South India, he added.