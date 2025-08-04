Dasara 2025: Roopa, Hemavathi to debut; Srikanta replaces Harsha

August 4, 2025

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

Mysore/Mysuru: It is now confirmed that this year’s grand Dasara festivities will once again be led by the iconic Golden Howdah-bearer, Captain Abhimanyu.

The line-up introduces two new female elephants — Roopa and Hemavathi — who will be joining the team for the first time, adding a fresh dimension to the celebrations steeped in tradition.

The squad has witnessed a last-minute change. Harsha, one of the male elephants slated for participation, has shown signs of musth — a natural but aggressive hormonal phase in bulls — prompting the Forest Department to replace him with the experienced elephant Srikanta.

14 elephants for ‘Jumboo Savari’

As per long-standing tradition, 14 elephants have been selected for the world-famous Dasara procession, including 10 male and 4 female elephants. These elephants are arriving in two batches — nine in the first and five in the second.

The first batch has already been announced and the elephants will reach Mysuru today.

The second batch list that will be announced soon includes 49-year-old Roopa from Bheemanakatte and 11-year-old Hemavathi from Dubare — both participating in Dasara festivities for the very first time.

Originally, the second batch was to feature three male elephants from Dubare — Sugreeva, Gopi and Harsha. But with Harsha entering musth over the past two days, Forest Department officials, wary of the risks that Palace conditions and rich diets might intensify his aggressive behaviour, have opted to exclude him from this year’s festivities.

Srikanta: A stalwart replacement

Taking Harsha’s place is Srikanta, a 55-year-old elephant currently housed at Mathigodu Elephant Camp. Captured on Feb. 18, 2014, from the Shanivarsanthe range in Hassan division, Srikanta was named in honour of the late scion of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar.

A formidable presence, Srikanta stands 2.79 meters tall, measures 3.71 meters in length and weighs 4,650 kilograms. Known for his role in tiger and wild elephant capture operations, he is regarded as dependable and courageous. His care rests in the hands of Mahouts K. Omkar and J.R. Radhakrishna.

Hemavathi: The youngest participant

At just 11 years old, Hemavathi is the youngest elephant in this year’s Dasara line-up. Originally from Sakrebailu camp and shifted to Dubare three years ago, she is a well-loved member of the camp herd.

Selecting female elephants for Dasara is often challenging since many are either pregnant or nursing calves; most give birth once every four years. Against this backdrop, Hemavathi’s inclusion is significant — and reminiscent of Lakshmi from Bandipur, who made her debut at 17.

Roopa: From circus to celebration

Roopa, aged 49, will also make her Dasara debut this year. Rescued from Gemini Circus in 2015, she was first rehabilitated at Dodda Harave camp before moving to Bheemanakatte.

Roopa’s fellow rescue elephant, Lakshmi from Dodda Harave, has already participated in three consecutive Dasara festivities, and now it is Roopa’s turn to step into the limelight and grace the cultural extravaganza.