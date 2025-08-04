 ‘Chamundi Hill among Temples getting good Central funds’

August 4, 2025

New Delhi: Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the Centre has released hundreds of crores of rupees for development of historic temples in Karnataka, including the famed Chamundeshwari Hill Temple of Mysuru.

Replying to a question by Uttara Kannada MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, though temples and tourist spots come under the purview of the State Governments, the Centre has released hundreds of crores of rupees for infrastructure development at temples and tourist spots in Karnataka, under a special package.

Pointing out that the Union Tourism Ministry has released hundreds of crores of rupees under Swadesh Darshan, Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and CBDD (Challenge based Destination Development) — a sub-scheme of Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual,Heritage Augmentation Drive), Shekhawat said that Rs. 45.38 crore was released under PRASHAD to Mysuru’s Chamundeshwari Hill Temple in 2023-24 for pilgrim facilities, Rs. 2.71 crore under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, for formation of Tonga ride Heritage Zone in Mysuru city and Rs. 18.48 crore under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 for creation of an Ecological Zone in Mysuru city.

The Minister further said that under PRASHAD, Rs. 18.37 crore has been released for development of Saundatti Yellamma Temple in Belagavi district, Rs. 22.25 crore for Papnash Temple in Bidar district, Rs. 25.63 crore for Hampi Historical Site and ancient city in Vijayanagar district under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and Rs. 99.17 crore for establishment of a cultural hub in The Roerich and Devikarani Estate, Tataguni in Bengaluru and Rs. 100 crore for Saundatti Yellamma Temple under a Special Investment Plan.