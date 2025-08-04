Fire at Kesare Zero Waste Unit damages Rs. 90-lakh machine

August 4, 2025

Residents fume over toxic smoke, foul smell

Mysore/Mysuru: A fire that broke out at the Zero Waste Management Unit in Kesare early this morning partially destroyed a segregation machine worth Rs. 90 lakh, causing severe inconvenience to nearby residents.

The blaze, spotted between 4.30 am and 5 am, was immediately reported to the Bannimantap Fire Station.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot with fire tenders and managed to bring the flames under control after an hour-long operation, preventing the fire from spreading further. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

MCC Health Officer Dr. N.P. Venkatesh, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Madhukar and Environmental Engineer Sridevi visited the site but were gheraoed by agitated residents of Hale Kesare, who demanded urgent measures to curb the foul stench emanating from the unit and to prevent future accidents.

Toxic smoke adds to residents’ woes

Residents also raised health concerns over plastic and rubber-coated copper wires being openly burnt at nearby Rajivnagar 3rd Stage. They alleged that scrap collectors and rag pickers bring discarded electric wires in autorickshaws, set them on fire in open spaces to extract copper and sell it to scrap dealers.

Thick black toxic smoke from these fires, they said, has led to respiratory problems, with several residents already falling ill. Open spaces in Rajivnagar 3rd Stage and along the Varuna Canal have reportedly turned into garbage dumping yards, with frequent fires during summer adding to public hardship.

Hale Kesare residents have urged authorities to take immediate action to prevent garbage dumping and open burning in the area for the safety and well-being of the public.