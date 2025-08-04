Twisting history for votes is unacceptable: MP Yaduveer
Twisting history for votes is unacceptable: MP Yaduveer

August 4, 2025

‘If one wishes to speak on historical matters, one must first show proof’

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is also the scion of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, has slammed Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa’s claim that Tipu Sultan laid the foundation stone for the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, calling the statement “laughable” and a blatant distortion of history.

“This is part of a deliberate attempt to twist facts for electoral gain,” Yaduveer said. “There is absolutely no evidence that Tipu Sultan laid the foundation for the KRS Dam. Everyone knows who built the Dam. Teachers and historians can provide accurate information on this. I have never come across such a claim before.”

Pointing to documented history, Yaduveer said four major wars were fought during Tipu Sultan’s reign and several Temples were damaged during that period. “Despite this, rituals continued at Sri Ranganathaswamy and Nanjangud Srikanteshwara Temples. These are well-established historical facts,” he noted.

Accusing political leaders of misusing history to sway voters, Yaduveer said: “Such statements are made purely to appeal to the electorate. Twisting history for votes is  unacceptable.”

While acknowledging Tipu Sultan’s contributions to the silk industry, Yaduveer warned against ignoring darker chapters. “One good deed cannot erase a hundred wrongs. Many innocent people — including pregnant women and members of the Iyengar community — were killed during Tipu’s rule, and thousands of Hindus were converted. These facts cannot be ignored,” he said.

Urging political leaders to refrain from making baseless historical claims, Yaduveer added, “History must not be used for political gain. Presenting history requires credible sources and evidence. If one wishes to speak on historical matters, one must first show proof. Distorting history for electoral advantage is unacceptable.”

‘Tipu’s link to KRS Dam far-fetched’

What Dr. Mahadevappa stated is partially documented — there is indeed an inscription suggesting that Tipu Sultan had plans to build a dam. However, to claim that he laid the foundation stone for the present KRS Dam is far-fetched. The Dam as we know it today was conceived and constructed under the patronage of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in the early 20th century. While Tipu may have envisioned water works, directly linking him to KRS disregards the documented engineering and administrative contributions of the Mysore royal family.

— Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, Retired Professor, Dept. of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore

