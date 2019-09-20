Dasara Book Expo from Sept. 29

September 20, 2019

Separate stall for books written by Dr. Bhyrappa

Mysuru: The Department of Kannada and Culture in association with Kannada Development Authority (KDA) will organise a mega Dasara Book Exhibition at CADA office premises from Sept. 29 to Oct. 7.

The book exhibition will be inaugurated by Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi on Sept. 29 at 4pm. The authorities have announced 15 percent discount on books kept on sale at the exhibition. This year, a total of 50 mega stalls will be erected at the venue and various books written by renowned writers, mythological stories, children stories and books on Lenin, Lohia, Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar will be on sale.

Separate Stalls for Dr.S.L. Bhyrappa books

The book exhibition will feature a separate stall for the books authored by Saraswati Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, who will inaugurate this year’s Dasara festival atop Chamundi Hill on Sept. 29. His novels namely: Bheemakaaya (1958), Dharmashree (1961), Doora Saridaru (1962), Matadana (1965), Vamshavruksha (1965), Jalapaata (1967), Naayi Neralu (1968), Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane (1968), Gruhabhanga (1970), Nirakarana (1971), Grahana (1972), Daatu (1973), Anveshana (1976), Parva (1979), Nele (1983), Sakshi (1986), Anchu (1990), Tantu (1993), Saartha (1998), Mandra (2001), Aavarana (2007), Kavalu (2010), Yaana (2014), Uttarakaanda (2017) and the biography named ‘Bithi’ will be made available at the stall.