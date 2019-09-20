Golden Throne assembling on Sept.24
September 20, 2019

Mysuru:  The Khas (Private) Durbar during the Dasara celebrations is one of the major attractions, though public in general are not allowed to view it.

In the light of this Durbar, the Golden Throne will be brought out from the strong room and assembled on Sept.24.

The Throne will be placed in the Durbar Hall where the scion of Mysuru Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will ascend the throne in the evening from Sept.29 till Oct.7 as part of Khas Durbar.

The diamond-studded Golden Throne (Suvarna Simhasana) which is dismantled and kept in the underground strong room of the Mysore Palace after the completion of Dasara festivities every year, will be brought out on Sept.24 at 10 am amidst tight security, to the Durbar Hall and the assembling will begin. On that day various pujas will also  be performed.

On Oct.23, the Golden Throne will be dismantled and shifted to the strong room.

