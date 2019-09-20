Yuva Sambhrama – Day 3: Folk treat enthrals audience

September 20, 2019

Mysuru: The Day-3 of Yuva Sambhrama being held at the Open Air Theatre witnessed students shaking their legs to some of the most popular folk songs. Dressed in folk attire, the students belonging to various Colleges across the district and State performed pattada kunita, veeraghase, kolata and other folk dances apart from the regular dance ballets.

At first, specially-abled children of Nireekshe School in Ramakrishnanagar presented pattada kunita, veeraghase, keelu kudure, yakshagana, karaga and kolata which received a thumping applause and appreciation from the audience. Later, students of Government PU College, Arakere in Mandya, performed to the songs based on Kannada and culture. They danced to songs such as ‘Karunaade Kai Chachide Node’, ‘Barisu Kannada Dindimava O Karnataka Hrudaya Shiva’, ‘Yelladaru Iru Yenthadaru Iru’ to spread the essence of Kannada among the audience present.

This was followed by a performance on women empowerment by students of Government First Grade College for Women, Hassan followed by Bharathi Post Graduate and Research Centre, Mandya, students performing a dance ballet based on the theme man-made disasters.

Later, the girls from Government First Grade College, Byrapura in T. Narasipura portrayed the social evils such as female foeticide and others prevailing still in the society.

Yesterday, the youth, especially the girls, were seen enjoying the most as they were provided separate enclosure. They danced along with their friends and fellow classmates to some of the popular songs that were being played on the stage.

Minister and MP watch dance performances

District Minister V. Sommanna, who was on an inspection-spree yesterday, took some time off in the evening to watch students perform to various dance numbers. He was accompanied by MP Pratap Simha. Later, the guests presented mementoes and certificates to participating students.

Some of the students did not receive their certificates and mementoes in protest against the officials who turned off the music while their performance was still on. Both students and the organisers entered into wordy duel over the issue and finally, the students walked out without receiving their certificates. The Yuva Sambhrama Committee members said that the music had to be turned off as the students had exceeded the time slot given and they had to also provide opportunities for other teams.