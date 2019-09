Dasara: KSRTC announces special tour packages

September 20, 2019

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced special packages for Mysuru Dasara festival from Sept. 29 to Oct. 13. For advance booking tourists may log on to www.ksrtc.in or visit ticket counters at Sub-Urban Bus Stand, Mysuru.

The packages are as follows:

Giridarshini

Bandipur, Gopalaswamy Hills, B.R. Hills, Nanjangud and Chamundi Hill.

Fare: Rs. 350 per adult and Rs. 175 for child.

Jaladarshini

Golden Temple (Bylakuppe), Dubare Forest, Nisargadhama, Raja Seat, Harangi Reservoir and KRS. Fare: Rs. 375 per adult and Rs. 190 for child.

Devadarshini

Nanjangud, Bluff, Mudukuthore, Talakad, Somanathapur and Srirangapatna.

Fare: Rs. 275 per adult and Rs. 140 for child.

Airavata Club Class Packages

• Nisargadhama-Madikeri Package: Golden Temple, Harangi Dam, Raja Seat and Abbey Falls. Fare: Rs. 1,200 per adult and Rs. 900 for child.

• Bandipur Package: Somanathapur,Talakad,Gopalaswamy Hills, Bandipur and Nanjangud. Fare: Rs. 1,000 per adult and Rs. 750 for child.

• Shimsha Package: Shivanasamudra, Srirangapatana, Ranganathittu, Balamuri and KRS. Fare: Rs.800 per adult and Rs. 600 for child.

• Ooty Package: Botanical Garden, Italian & Rose Gardens and Boat House.

Fare: Rs. 1,600 per adult and Rs. 1,200 for child.

The buses will start from Mysuru Sub Urban Bus Stand at 6 am every day and will return the same evening.