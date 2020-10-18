Dasara EVENTS TOMORROW: OCT. 19

October 18, 2020

7 pm to 8 pm : Devotional Songs by Vid. Rahul Vellal and troupe, Bengaluru.

8 pm to 9 pm : Panchaveena by Vidu. Geetha Ramanand and troupe, Bengaluru.

NOTE: As there are COVID-19 restrictions, all the events will be telecast live.

Visit: https://mysore.nic.in/en/mysuru-dasara-2020/