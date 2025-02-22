Dasara Exhibition Grounds to get major makeover

February 22, 2025

Rs. 20 crore boost for Belur-Halebid style renovation; year-round musical fountains planned

Mysuru: The State Cabinet has allocated Rs. 20 crore to the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) to transform the Dasara Exhibition into a year-round event instead of a three-month affair. Announcing the initiative, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan stated that various plans are underway to enhance the Exhibition’s public appeal.

Speaking at a press conference at his office this morning, Ayub Khan mentioned that the fund release orders are awaited and the tender process will commence once they are received, with work expected to begin by the end of March.

The move follows the success of last year’s Dasara Exhibition, which was praised for its Wooden Palace, vibrant lighting and stalls. To keep tourists entertained throughout the year, a grant request for Rs. 20 crore was made and the Chief Minister approved it.

Ahead of the next Dasara, ‘Block A’ of the Exhibition Grounds will be developed in the style of Belur and Halebid at a cost of Rs. 10 crore.

KEA Chairman Ayub Khan addressing a press meet in city this morning. He is flanked by KEA CEO K. Rudresh (extreme left) and City Congress President R. Murthy.

Additionally, 154 stalls will be renovated, a musical fountain will be built and other projects will be undertaken to boost tourism.

Expressing gratitude to CM Siddaramaiah and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan announced that the Chief Minister has directed the organisation to hold exhibitions not only in Mysuru but across the State. In the first phase, exhibitions are planned for Ballari and Belagavi, with discussions set for Feb. 24 with Ballari district officials.

Currently, KEA’s ‘A Block’ houses 154 commercial stalls, which are about 20 years old and are operational only during the three-month Dasara festival. Located at a prime spot for commercial activities, these stalls will be renovated in the style of Belur and Halebid using FRP (Fiber Reinforced Plastic) material.

By revamping the area with a heritage-inspired design, the Exhibition Grounds aims to transform this commercial zone into a year-round tourist hub, capitalising on its status as a popular tourist destination.

Plans for revenue generation: Ayub Khan revealed plans to showcase arts and culture from within the State and other regions by organising exhibitions for at least 10 to 15 days each month, excluding the Dasara period. This initiative is projected to generate an annual revenue of approximately Rs. 1 crore.

To enhance tourist attractions, the State Government has allocated Rs. 10.09 crore for the necessary development of ‘A Block’ within the exhibition premises.

Musical and light fountains, a major draw at the exhibition, are set for a complete overhaul. The existing fountains, about 29 years old, have lost their appeal despite annual repairs costing Rs. 35 lakh during Dasara. The revamped fountains will operate throughout the year with an evening entry fee, potentially generating an annual revenue of Rs. 15 crore.

The press conference was attended by KEA CEO K. Rudresh, City Congress President R. Murthy, former Corporators K.V. Mallesh and Raghu Raj Urs.