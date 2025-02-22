One injured as huge tree trunk falls
News

One injured as huge tree trunk falls

February 22, 2025

Two autorickshaws, bike damaged; residents stage snap stir

Mysuru: One person was injured and two auto rickshaws and a motorcycle were damaged when a huge trunk of tree fell on them on 14th Main Road in Saraswathipuram here this morning. The injured person, identified as Mahadeva, a vegetable vendor, was shifted a private hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, several electrical, telephone, WiFi cables were damaged. Soon, CESC personnel and Saraswathipuram Police rushed to the spot to ensure no further damage occurred. Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) Abhaya team also visited the spot to clear the fallen tree for smooth movement of traffic.

Local residents also staged a snap stir against the authorities for not responding to their complaints with requests to cut the tree. The MCC, which had written to the Forest Department, was waiting for the clearance.

