District Minister inaugurates two-day expo by women entrepreneurs
News

District Minister inaugurates two-day expo by women entrepreneurs

February 22, 2025

Mysuru: The two-day exhibition and sale of products manufactured by women entrepreneurs and organised by Department of Industries and Commerce, District Industries Centre in association with Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), was inaugurated by Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa at Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium, here this morning.

The organisers have set up a total of 84 stalls where a wide range of products including variety of readymade dress, dress materials, household decorative items, sarees, candles, earthen lamps, wood inlay works, traditional snacks among others have been displayed.

The expo will be open for visitors from 10 am to 6 pm.

Women entrepreneurs from Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar have been given priority to display their products with entrepreneurs from Bengaluru, Tumakuru and Kalaburagi also taking part.

KASSIA has announced a reward to the Best Woman Entrepreneur during the two-day expo. 

Karnataka State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, KASSIA President M.G. Rajagopal, Vice-President B.R. Ganesh Rao, Joint Secretary (Rural) N. Satish, Women Empowerment Committee Panel Chairperson S. Latha, Vice-Chairperson Usha Rani, members Rama Subramanian, Sumithra, Srivani, Padma and Rakshitha, Mysore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) President K.B. Lingaraju, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Assistant Director Bhaskar Naik and others were present.

