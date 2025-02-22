Rs. 14.65 cr. makeover planned for Kalamandira

February 22, 2025

Kannada and Culture Department hopeful of getting budgetary grants in the coming outlay

Mysuru: Kalamandira, the cultural landmark of the city, was established 40 years ago, but the inept maintenance of the auditorium has taken the structure towards its present poorly managed condition.

The Department of Kannada and Culture has submitted a proposal for taking up the complete renovation works of the auditorium, at an estimated cost of Rs. 14.65 crore. The project related to renovation of Kalamandira is expected to be announced in the forthcoming State budget.

Kalamandira shares space with Rangayana, the State’s first repertory, but has been buzzing with myriad cultural activities throughout the year. With the auditorium exposed to sun and rain for four decades, it is waiting for repair, triggering the inevitable situation of taking up the renovation works.

The Kannada and Culture Department has submitted the proposal under the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy.

The Social Welfare and Mysuru District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa had raised the issue of taking up the renovation works of Kalamandira during the visit of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to attend a event here.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, under whose Assembly Constituency the Kalamandira is situated, had also submitted a memorandum to the CM in this regard. The CM had responded positively, asking for a proposal pertaining to the renovation works of Kalamandira.

In a detailed inspection of the auditorium, DC Lakshmikanth Reddy had issued certain directions to the Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department Dr. M.D. Sudarshan.

Since past several years, the art patrons had been vociferously complaining about the pathetic state of Kalamandira. Barring the patch up works taken up at times, no major works for the uplift of the auditorium had been initiated.

The galleries of Rangayana are also in a pathetic state, prompting the emergent need for restoration. The Guest Houses of Kalamandira built for World Kannada Literary Meet held in the year 1985, is also in a similar state, and reduced to an abandoned bungalow.

Turn back to Kalamandira, the seating facility deserves no mention, but the authorities concerned are hopeful that the CM will make budgetary allocations for renovation works.

The monthly electricity bill of Kalamandira is about Rs. 1.5 lakh and to avoid the expenses, it has been planned to establish a 50 kw Solar Energy unit. The roof top solar unit can be set up on the terrace of Kalamandira, which is vast in size. If the solar energy is tapped on the expected lines, it is expected to save 80 percent of the amount spent towards the electricity bill, with the plans to sell remaining quantity of solar power to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) limited.

The renovation works also include pipeline repair, electricity lines, air-conditioner, hi-tech toilet, replacement of chairs in the balcony of the auditorium, a touch of modern to acoustics and lighting arrangements among several other works planned, suiting the modern times.

During World Kannada Literary Meet held in the year 1985, 23 Guest Houses had been built near Kalamandira. However, in the year 1989, Kalamandira, that was under the ambit of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA), was handed over to Kannada and Culture Department.

If the Guest Houses are restored, they can be useful to accommodate the dignitaries during Dasara and other prominent occasions, instead of putting them up at the hotels. It will also help in cutting down the financial burden on Kannada and Culture Department.

The renovation works of B.V. Karanth Ranga Chavadi, Sriranga auditorium and Lankesh Gallery at Rangayana are also included in the proposal.

Ever since the construction works of Kalamandira completed in the year 1985, no major repair works of the building has been taken up till date. There has been a seepage of water from the roof and the paint has lost its sheen and the ceramic tiled floor has to be changed. Among 400 chairs in the balcony, majority of them require repair, except for seven to eight chairs. About 60-70 chairs in the ground floor should be changed and the toilets also need repair. Kannada and Culture Minister has also endorsed the need for repair of Kalamandira. —Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Assistant Director, Kannada and Culture Department