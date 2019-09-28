Dasara Film Festival at INOX

September 28, 2019

Mysuru: Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol will inaugurate this year’s Dasara Film Festival tomorrow (Sept.29) at a function to be organised at Kalamandira at 10 am.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, ZP President Parimala Shyam, MPs Pratap Simha, V. Sreenivasa Prasad and Sumalatha Ambarish, MLAs and MLCs will be the chief guests. District Minister V. Somanna will be present. MLA L. Nagendra will preside.

The Dasara Film Sub-Committee has also invited Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce Chairman D.R. Jairaj, senior artistes Jaggesh, Tara Anuradha and Vijayalakshmi Singh, Golden Star Ganesh, Ashika Ranganath, Dhananjaya, Shubha Poonja, senior actor and composer Sadu Kokila, Shuba Raksha, Sanchitha Padukone, Danush Gowda, Harsitha Gowda and Film Director Naganna.

A total of 57 movies will be screened at INOX in Mall of Mysore during the Film Festival to be held between Sept.29 and Oct.3. National and international award-winning will be screened along with Kannada movies at auditorium-2, 3 and 4.

Movies to be screened tomorrow (Sept.29) are as follows:

Auditorium-2

1 pm: Bell Bottom (Director: Jayatheertha); 4 pm: Premier Padmini (Director: Ramesh Indira), 7 pm – Nathicharami (Director: Manjunatha Somashekara Reddy).

Auditorium-3

1.15 pm: Very Good 10/10 (Director: Yashavant Sirdeshpande); 4.15 pm: Photograph (Director: Ritesh Batra); 7.15 pm: Uri – The Surgical Strike (Director: Aditya Dhar).

Auditorium-4

1.30 pm: Nebraska (Director: Alexander Payne); 4.30 pm: Triumph of the Will (Director: Leni Riefenstahl); 7.30 pm: Children of Men (Director: Alfonso Cuarón).

