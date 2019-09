Devi Navaratri celebrations at Sri Ganapathy Ashrama from Sept.29 to Oct.9

September 28, 2019

Mysuru: Sri Avadhoota Datta Peetha has organised Devi Navaratri celebrations at Nada Mantapa of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama, Ooty Road, here from Sept.29 to Oct.9 in the presence of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji and Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji.

The events on all days include:

8 am: Mangala Vadya, Suprabhata, Ashrama Daily Prayers, Ganapati Homa; 9 am: Devi Utsava, Kumari Puja, Sri Chakra Puja, Navavarana Puja; 12 noon: Annarchana, Devi Puja, Homa Purnahuti; 4 pm: Mahamangalarati, Suvasini Puja, Dolotsava; 6 pm: Bhajans and discourse by Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji.

Music Concerts at 9 am

Sept.29: Karnatak vocal concert by Vidu. Vani Sateesh; Sept.30: Hindustani vocal concert by Vidu. Gauri Pathare; Oct.1: Karnatak violin concert by Vidu. Charumathi Raghuraman; Oct.2: Karnatak vocal concert by Vid. Vignesh Ishwar; Oct.3: Karnatak vocal concert by Vidu. Sushma Somasekhar; Oct.4: Hindustani Shehnai concert by Pt. Dr. Krishna Ballesh; Oct.5: Karnatak veena concert by Vid. Ramana Balachandran; Oct.6: Karnatak vocal concert by Vidu. Sriranjani Santhanagopalan; Oct.7: Karnatak flute concert by Vid. J.A. Jayanth.

Special events

Oct.7 (7 am): Ayudha Puja and Chandi Homa; Oct.8 (9 am): Vijayadashami celebrations; Oct. 9 (10 am): Navaratri Mangalacharana and Shanti Homa.