Chief Minister to arrive in city this evening

September 28, 2019

To take part in Dasara inauguration tomorrow

Mysuru: With the inauguration of 10-day ‘Naada Habba’ Dasara scheduled for tomorrow (Sept.29), Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will arrive in the city this evening.

Yediyurappa, who will land in city at 6.30 pm today, will drive straight to the residence of Dasara inaugurator veteran littérateur and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa at Kuvempunagar, following which he will stay for the night in city.

Tomorrow (Sept. 29), the CM will leave by road to Chamundi Hill at 8.30 am and offer prayers to the deity.

Yediyurappa will take part in the Dasara inauguration atop the Hill at 9.30 am, following which he will inaugurate Dasara Wrestling Contest at Sri Devaraj Urs Multipurpose Stadium in Dasara Exhibition premises at 3.30 pm.

The CM will later inaugurate Dasara Exhibition at 4 pm, following which he will leave for Davanagere by a helicopter from Lalitha Mahal Helipad at 4.30 pm, according to a press release.

District Minister’s tour

Housing and Mysuru District in-Charge Minister V. Somanna will tour the district from today till Oct.9.

Somanna will arrive in city at 12 noon today, following which he will launch Open Top Bus tours at Hotel Mayura Hoysala on JLB Road at 4 pm.

The Minister will take part in various Dasara programmes and events to be held in city from Sept.29 to Oct.8. Somanna will leave Mysuru by road to Bengaluru at 9 am on Oct.9.

Tourism Minister’s tour

Tourism and Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi will undertake a two-day tour of the District today and tomorrow.

Ravi took part in the Dasara preparatory meeting held at the DC’s office this morning following which he interacted with party workers.

The Minister will take part in Dasara inauguration atop Chamundi Hill at 9.30 am tomorrow (Sept.29), following which he will leave for Madikeri by road at 5 pm.

