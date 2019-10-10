Hoodlum menace takes sheen off Dasara Law and Order

October 10, 2019

Over 56 cases of mobile thefts, pick-pocketing booked

Mysuru: Has Mysuru become a place for hooliganism and a place for illegal activities especially when there is a major event like Dasara? This question is bothering citizens who are a witness to such activities even in the Central Business District and other adjoining areas where there was tight Police and Commando security.

While the Police earned some brownie points for maintaining security 24×7 and ever-flowing traffic during the 10-day festival, there were also certain incidents that marred the heritage and peaceful character of Mysuru.

Take this incident for example where a group of drunken men dumped beer bottles right in the middle of the road that passes below the Yadavagiri Railway Underpass. A group of men had stopped their car next to the road and consumed beer in full public view and danced to the music, creating a public nuisance on Tuesday midnight.

After drinking to their heart’s content, the youth dumped the beer bottles on the middle of the road despite objections from other commuters. Unable to bear the nuisance, public called Star of Mysore office to complain.

One of the complainants said that the Police must curb such activities and catch the hoodlums with the help of CCTV cameras installed in and around the Railway underpass.

Drinking by the side of the road sitting inside vehicles have increased of late and after consuming the liquor, these youth either dump the bottles on the road side or break them on the middle of the road. “This behaviour must stop and the Police must deal with iron fist,” another caller said.

Rash two-wheeler drivers

Not only this, during nights, helmet-less rash drivers were a menace on busy roads like Sayyaji Rao Road, D. Devaraj Urs Road, around the Palace, Hunsur Road and Valmiki Road. These dangerous riders were seen almost daily with their modified engine bikes — that emit loud rattling sound — riding on the roads. These roads are generally packed every night with vehicles ferrying people who have come to see the illuminated city.

They were shouting in high pitched voice as they rode the bikes criss-crossing and zipping past other vehicles, creating a nuisance. Public complained that these riders not only risk their lives but also risk the lives of fellow commuters.

Mobile theft and pick-pocketing

Over 56 cases of mobile theft and pick-pocketing during Dasara procession were filed in various Police Stations in city. Though the victims could not lodge complaints in person on the Jumboo Savari day (Tuesday), they thronged the Police Stations the next day to report the thefts. Some of them filed complaints online.

Twenty-five cases were filed in Devaraja Police Station, 15 in Lashkar Mohalla Station and eight complaints each were filed in Mandi and Krishnaraja Police Stations. Most of the thefts were reported where the crowds were huge and where people were jostling for space to view the Dasara procession. Registering the cases, the Police are screening CCTV visuals to catch the thieves.

Devaraja Assistant Commissioner of Police S.G. Gajendra Prasad said that all the online complaints will be segregated and will be forwarded to the jurisdictional Police for action.

